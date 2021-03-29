Ohio ranks high for violent crimes in new safety report

(NEXSTAR/WJW)–Home security experts SafeWise surveyed 15,000 Americans over the last three years to see how safety perceptions are shifting.

The survey found that Americans think package theft is the most likely crime to strike them, with about half of respondents saying they are concerned. About 40 percent said they fear being hit by some other form of property crime.

The survey also found that people are increasingly relying on home security cameras and systems instead of firearms, guard dogs, barred windows and other traditional safety measures, which are all on the decline.

“Although general concern rose minimally year over year (2 percent) and most Americans think crime is on the rise, use of property protection measures dropped by 6 percent this year,” Safewise security expert Rebecca Edwards wrote in an overview of the findings.

When asked specifically what keeps them up at night, property crime (20 percent) and violent crime (18 percent percent) actually beat out the COVID 19 pandemic (17 percent) as the top worries.

Ohio was tied for third on the list of states with highest percentages of the population having personally experienced violent crime in the past 12 months at 16 percent. New York (23 percent), Alabama (19 percent) and Mississippi (16 percent) topped the list.

The Buckeye State has seen the jump in population experiencing violent crime since 2019. That year, it was 7 percent, followed by 24 percent in 2020.

Ohio did not make the top 10 for states where people feel the safest. It also wasn’t in the top 10 for states where people feel the least safe. Seventy-one percent of Ohioans surveyed said they believe violent crime is increasing.

Residents of Vermont, Wyoming and the Dakotas were among the respondents saying they feel the safest in their homes. Higher population states such as New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois were among the states with residents voicing the most safety concerns.