COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Voters in Tuesday’s election decided who will fill several state positions – from who will sit on Ohio’s highest court to who will oversee the state’s finances.

State positions up for grabs include the attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court, including the chief justice.

Statewide offices

Attorney General

Incumbent: Dave Yost, Republican

Challenger: Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, Democrat

Dave Yost was elected attorney general in 2018, after serving eight years as state auditor. As the state’s top law enforcement officer, Yost has filed lawsuits against several public agencies and corporations, including Juul Labs for marketing e-cigarettes to youth. More recently, Yost has joined other states in suing the Biden administration over proposed expansions of Title IX protections to LGBTQ+ students.

Rep. Jeffrey Crossman (D-Parma) was elected to the Ohio House in 2018 after serving on Parma’s city council. If elected, the attorney has vowed to protect Ohioans’ abortion access and to start a task force on government corruption. As a state representative, Crossman has introduced bills to require trigger locks with firearm sales and prevent price gouging on infant formula.

Secretary of State

Incumbent: Frank LaRose, Republican

Challengers: Chelsea Clark, Democrat and Terpsehore “Tore” Maras, Independent

Frank LaRose assumed office in 2018 after serving as state senator from 2011-2018. During his tenure as Ohio’s premier election official, LaRose created the state’s first Election Integrity Task Force to review election security issues. He also sits on the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which redraws the state’s legislative maps every decade.

Chelsea Clark, elected to Forest Park City Council in 2017, is running for secretary of state because “our democracy is under attack,” according to her campaign website. As a small business owner, Clark plans to streamline the business filing process and dedicate resources for veteran-, minority- and women-owned businesses. She has also vowed to modernize the state’s voter registration database and expand options for voter registration and early voting.

Tore Maras is a podcaster and political blogger running as an independent for secretary of state. The U.S. Navy veteran has embraced false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and has made election security a mainstay of her platform. According to her campaign website, Maras would like to reinstate paper ballots and eliminate voting machines from Ohio’s elections.

Treasurer

Incumbent: Robert Sprague, Republican

Challenger: Scott Schertzer, Democrat

In his first term as treasurer, Robert Sprague oversaw several programs to provide financial assistance to Ohioans, including the Family Forward program for prospective adoptive parents and the STABLE Account program to offer specialized savings and investment accounts to disabled people. Sprague spearheaded ResultsOHIO, which evaluates privately-run social and public health programs. Formerly the auditor and treasurer of his hometown of Findlay, Sprague also served in the Ohio House from 2011-2018.

Before becoming mayor of Marion in 2008, Scott Schertzer taught for 13 years and spent nine years on Marion’s city council. In 2018, he became president of the Ohio Municipal League, a coalition of mayors and city officials. According to Schertzer’s campaign website, he hopes to prioritize “collaboration and cooperation” if elected.

Auditor

Incumbent: Keith Faber, Republican

Challenger: Taylor Sappington, Democrat

Under Keith Faber’s charge, the auditor’s office has secured nearly 90 corruption convictions against public officials since 2019, according to his campaign website. Faber, who owns a private law practice in Celina, called himself an “award-winning conservative” whose office uncovered more than $5 billion in fraud and overpayments within Ohio’s unemployment compensation system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor Sappington has served as Nelsonville’s city auditor since 2019, helping the city recover from near-disaster after the former auditor stole thousands from the municipal payroll. Prior to becoming city auditor, Sappington ran a failed Ohio House campaign in 2018.

Ohio Supreme Court

Chief Justice

Sharon Kennedy, Republican

Jennifer Brunner, Democrat

Sharon Kennedy has served as an associate justice on the state’s highest court since 2012, after spending 10 years as a domestic relations judge in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas. She describes her judicial philosophy as one of “judicial restraint,” focusing her decisions narrowly on the specific question in a case. Prior to sitting on the bench, Kennedy was a law enforcement officer in Hamilton and special counsel in the state’s attorney general’s office.

Associate Justice Jennifer Brunner joined the Ohio Supreme Court in 2020 after serving on the 10th District Court of Appeals for six years and in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court for five. In 2006, Brunner became the first female Ohio Secretary of State. She told the Ohio Bar Association that knowing when to use restraint and when to shoulder “the burden of unpopularity” is among the most important responsibilities of the judiciary, as well as upholding the integrity of the court.

Associate Justice

Incumbent: Patrick Fischer, Republican

Challenger: Terri Jamison, Democrat

After serving for six years on the First District Court of Appeals, Justice Patrick Fischer was elected to the state supreme court in 2016. He’s served as a visiting judge in five other federal appeals courts in Ohio. In a JudicialVotesCount candidate questionnaire, he said he believed in the ability of the bench to improve the justice system.

Terri Jamison started her career as a Franklin County public defender before stepping into an attorney role with Ohio’s Unemployment Compensation Review Commission. After that, she owned a private law practice from 2005 to 2012. Jamison told the Ohio Bar Association that a judge’s greatest responsibility is to apply the rules to a case’s facts and, in the absence of a rule, to interpret the law.

Associate Justice

Incumbent: R. Patrick DeWine, Republican

Challenger: Marilyn Zayas, Democrat

The son of Gov. Mike DeWine, Justice R. Patrick DeWine has served on the Ohio Supreme Court since 2017. He began his judicial career as a Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge before advancing to the First District Court of Appeals. He told the Ohio Bar Association that judicial decisions should come from the law, not any particular policy or ideology.

Marilyn Zayas was elected to the First District Court of Appeals in 2016, becoming the first Latina judge to serve on a federal appellate court in Ohio. She owned a private law firm for 16 years focusing on immigration and asylum, and before that she was a public defender in Hamilton County. She told the Ohio Bar Association that she strives for clarity when writing her decisions.