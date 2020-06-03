Ohio program aims to feed kids missing out on meals at school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Children in Ohio who were receiving free or reduced breakfasts and lunches are starting to receive a credit they can spend at local grocery stores.

The 507,000 students who were part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), should have had the money loaded directly to their P-EBT card.

Each child should receive about $300.

For those who weren’t on SNAP benefits, they’ll get their card in the mail.

Families are not required to sign up.

Call 866-244-0071 if you have questions.

Click here for the latest Ohio news