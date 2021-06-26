Ohio professor dies after fall off mountain peak

Mountain tops in St Elias National Park and Preserve, Wrangell Mountains, Wrangell, Alaska (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

COPPER CENTER, Alaska (AP) — A 52-year-old Ohio man died after he fell off the peak of a mountain in a national park.

David Shrider fell 150 feet (46 meters) Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in Alaska, the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve said in a news release Saturday.

Just before the fall, “a family member in the hiking group reported that he asked for help and then rolled approximately 150 feet down a slope. When a member of the group found him, he was dead. His son, who was a member of the party, called 911,” the park said.

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve Search and Rescue team members and an Alaska State Trooper used a helicopter to get the hiker’s body Saturday afternoon, the park said.

Shrider was a professor at Miami University in Oxford and the school’s director of global business programs, according to a Facebook post about his death from the university’s Farmer School of Business. He graduated from Miami University in 1992 and became a professor there in 2004, the school said.

“David was much loved as a valuable friend and colleague of many at the Farmer School, Miami University and the Oxford community at large.” the school said in the Facebook post. “His positive impact and connection with his students was immeasurable, and resulted in his being named the Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government.in 2020.”