Ohio primary will show success or failure of mail-in voting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The most unusual primary in Ohio will come to a close Tuesday, 6 weeks after originally planned.

If you have a ballot, you can take it to your county election office Tuesday.

It is too late to mail-in.

In-person voting is only available for people who do not have a residential mailing address and people whose disabilities require that they cast a ballot in person.

Because of the spread of coronavirus, Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Amy Acton ordered the polls closed one day before the March 17 primary.

An Ohio judge ruled against that decision late the same night, leaving people who hadn’t voted early and then thought the primary would be delayed, extremely short notice to get to the polls.

Ohio leaders said the primary would be rescheduled for June 2nd and voting by mail would continue until then.

Then the state Democratic party challenged the date, bringing us to the current primary deadline of April 28.

Although it is obviously not an example of a planned mail-in vote, it will be a big test of how well it works.

Many states are beginning to reopen with warnings of a second surge of COVID-19 in the fall and infections still happening daily.

New York made the unprecedented move of canceling its primary because of the threat to public safety and because there was one remaining Democratic presidential candidate on the ballot.

Wisconsin voters went to the polls at the beginning of this month in their primary.

Several people were sickened with coronavirus while heading out to the polls that day.

The security of mail-in voting and effectiveness is crucial data for the nation to make potential future plans.

A week ago, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 1,667,883 Ohioans had requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the Ohio primary election and 975,158 had already cast their vote.

Election results will begin coming in at 7:30 p.m.

FOX8.com will bring you the numbers by the races.