Ohio primary election results

CLEVELAND (WJW)– More than month after the Ohio primary was scheduled to happen, we will get election results.

State officials canceled in-person voting for the March primary citing a health emergency during the coronavirus pandemic. Absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by Monday or returned to the local board of elections dropbox by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 1,975,806 Ohioans requested absentee ballots for the primary.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who already secured the nomination, beat Bernie Sanders in the Ohio presidential primary.

In Cuyahoga County, the board of elections said it received more ballots than it expected so results are not likely until after midnight.

