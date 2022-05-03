(WJW) – Voters in Ohio are deciding who will be on the ballot in November in Tuesday’s primary election.
7:05 a.m.
Voter check-in system went down “county-wide” in Cuyahoga County just after the polls opened.
Lyndhurst voters had to be checked in with a paper system.
Voters had to wait around 25 minutes before they were able to cast a ballot.
Voting started around 6:55 a.m.
“There is always a plan B,” election workers told FOX 8 Jessica Dill.
6:30 a.m.
Several key races include a U.S. Senate seat, governor, secretary of state and U.S. House.
Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is leading polls in the Republican race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman.
The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears on track to secure his party’s nomination for another term, despite backlash from conservatives over COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates.
Ohio’s Democrats are deciding between former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley or former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley as their nominee for governor. Democrats haven’t won the governor’s office in nearly 16 years.
For the U.S. House, Democratic congresswoman Shontel Brown is again facing progressive activist and former state lawmaker Nina Turner in Cleveland. Brown topped Turner in a special election just last summer.
Ohio’s Republican primary for secretary of state features a matchup between incumbent elections chief Frank LaRose and conservative challenger John Adams, who has questioned the 2020 presidential election results.
The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary will face Democrat Chelsea Clark in November’s general election.