Ohio priest says he was punished for going to Trump rally before Capitol riot

(Watch Trump’s farewell address from Wednesday in the video, above.)

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — An Orthodox priest from Ohio says he has been suspended for three months for going to President Donald Trump’s rally near the White House before some of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Father Mark Hodges says he was told by a church leader that he was “guilty by association.”

Crowds of people gather as US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation’s capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of US President Donald Trump demonstrate on the National Mall on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators across Washington are protesting the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification by the US Congress. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

People gather as US President Donald Trump(C) speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation’s capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hodges says he marched toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, but left when he saw a group violently going after the police. He calls the suspension unjust.

The archbishop from the Diocese of the Midwest Orthodox Church in America confirmed the suspension but won’t comment on the details.