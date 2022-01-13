Ohio pot legalization group hopeful after sending in nearly 30k more signatures

**Watch a past report, above**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A group pushing to allow adults to legally use and grow marijuana plants submitted nearly 30,000 more signatures to the Ohio Secretary of State on Thursday.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol initially submitted more than 200,000 signatures to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose last month.

Documents show that 119,825 of those submitted signatures were valid. In a letter sent to the coalition on Jan. 3, LaRose said they had 10 days to get the additional 13,062 valid signatures.

“We feel confident that we will meet the signature requirements and look forward to the legislature taking up an issue that a majority of Ohioans support this year,” said spokesman Tom Haren.

If enough signatures are validated, the statute will be presented to the Ohio General Assembly. Legislators have four months to consider the proposal.

Should legislators reject the proposed measure, the group will need another 133,000 signatures to put the measure on a statewide ballot.

