Ohio pot legalization group didn’t submit enough valid signatures, Secretary of State says

(WJW) – A group pushing to allow adults to legally use and grow marijuana plants is facing a setback after officials say they didn’t submit enough valid signatures.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted more than 200,000 signatures to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose last month.

Documents show that 119,825 of the submitted signatures were valid. Nearly 133,000 valid signatures from 44 counties are required to place the issue in front of lawmakers.

According to a letter sent by LaRose, the group has until Jan. 13 to get the additional 13,062 valid signatures.

Should legislators reject the proposed measure, the group will need another 133,000 signatures to put the measure on a statewide ballot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.