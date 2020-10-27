Ohio politicians weigh in on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court

***The video above shows Amy Coney Barrett being questioned prior to her confirmation***

WASHINGTON (WJW) — With the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court a little over a week before Election Day, multiple Ohio politicians have weighed in.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was pleased with the result, which saw Barrett nab the confirmation in a vote of 52-48.

“I applaud the Senate majority for confirming President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court,” DeWine said in a statement. “Judge Barrett is both highly qualified and highly respected. She will be an excellent addition to our nation’s highest court.”

Lt. Governor Jon Husted held a similar opinion on the nomination.

“I welcome the action of the U.S. Senate today for completing its responsibility to advise and consent on the President’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Husted said in a statement. “Justice Barrett has proven she is qualified, and her character and intellect have earned the respect of people of all judicial philosophies. Congratulations to Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett for earning her seat on the court.”

Democratic congresswoman Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, however, held a different opinion about the way the confirmation was handled.

“The process by which Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court drips with hypocrisy, injustice, and the worst of what we’ve come to expect from partisan Washington,” Kaptur said in a statement. “Majority Leader McConnell held up President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland for nearly a year under the pretense that a justice ought not be confirmed in an election year. The fact that Amy Coney Barrett cruised from nomination to confirmation in an unprecedented 30 days, during a national pandemic, and eight days before a contentious presidential election proves that Republicans aren’t driven even by their own espoused values, but rather pure political expediency.”

Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, called Barrett “impressive” and “remarkable.”

“Judge Barrett is exceptionally qualified to serve on the Supreme Court and I was proud to support her confirmation,” Portman said in a statement. “She has been highly regarded for her legal work and service on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit by people across a wide variety of political and legal philosophies, and I believe that is how she will be viewed on the Supreme Court as well.”

The Republican Nation Committee also released a statement, expressing their pleasure with the result.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett will now be Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett,” the RNC said. “That is another Promise Made and Promise Kept under President Trump. All Americans will be well served by Justice Barrett’s fidelity to the rule of law and her commitment to interpreting the Constitution as written in the decisions that will come before her as a member of the high court.”



