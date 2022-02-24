Ohio political mapmakers ordered to face state’s high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has summoned members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission to a Tuesday appearance, where they face the possibility of being held in contempt for defying court orders.

The group includes Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, whose son, Justice Pat DeWine, has recused himself. The political map-making panel plans a Thursday meeting as they work to break an impasse on state legislative maps that is driving the court summons.

The stalemate has jeopardized the state’s May 3 primary. Both the secretary of state and the state attorney general have urged a Republican-controlled state Legislature to move the date.