MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Moraine, Ohio tell FOX 8 sister station WDTN that a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting on I-75 north.

The Moraine Police Department said officers were investigating a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. when a man who was in one of the vehicles involved pointed a gun at the officers.

Two officers fired their service weapons. The man died at the hospital.

He has not been identified.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit Task Force is conducting a criminal investigation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

In the crash itself, one person was trapped in their car after the collision left one car flipped on its top and another in a nearby ditch.

(John McCance, WDTN)

(John McCance, WDTN)

(ODOT Traffic Cam Photo)

(Bear Everett, WDTN)

The ODOT Realtime map showed the northbound lanes of I-75 shut down between the exits for East Dixie Drive and Dryden Road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol opened a lane to direct vehicles against northbound traffic to clear the highway for investigation.