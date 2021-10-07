Ohio police officer hospitalized after shooting; suspect on the run

SIDNEY, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Sidney, Ohio are searching for a suspect who shot one of their officers.

According to FOX 8 sister station WDTN, officers were serving a warrant at a home around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Brandon Still, 34, shot at two officers while running from the scene.

One officer was hit in the lower body.

He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

The officer has not been identified.

No word on his condition.

Sidney Police Chief William Balling is asking for prayers.

The suspect ran from the scene.

Police are asking him to turn himself in.

A photo of the suspect has not been released.