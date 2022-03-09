Ohio police make large drug bust after months-long investigation

WARREN, Ohio (WJW)– The Warren Police Department seized a large amount of narcotics on Tuesday following a months-long investigation.

The street crimes unit executed two search warrants at locations on Union Street SW and Jefferson Street SW linked to the same drug operation.

Detectives found about 526 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 51 grams of crack cocaine, 154 grams of powder cocaine and more than 5 pounds of marijuana, according to the police department. They also recovered a rifle, a handgun and a hydraulic press.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.