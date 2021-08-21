Ohio police looking for man, woman suspected of stealing $5,200 puppy

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Police are searching for a man and woman suspected of stealing a puppy from a Columbus business on Wednesday.

Around 5:30 p.m., the two suspects arrived at Petland Hilliard on Nike Station Way, police said, and inquired about a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel that was for sale at the store. The puppy was brought out to look at, and the pair reportedly walked out with the animal.

The cost of the puppy is $5,200, which was left unpaid.

Those who may know anything regarding this incident are asked to reach out to police at 614-645-2091 Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.