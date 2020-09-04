Ohio police, fire departments sharing condolences after Cleveland officer killed in line of duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio police and fire departments are sharing condolences on social media after a Cleveland officer was killed in the line of duty.

Det. James Skernivitz, 53, was shot multiple times at West 56th Street and Storer around 10 p.m. Thursday. A second person, who was not the suspect, was also killed.

Skernivitz died at the hospital after the shooting. He was a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police union president confirms officer who was shot on Cleveland’s west side has died. He said the officer was a “great person and a great officer. “ — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) September 4, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME or 216-623-5464.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: