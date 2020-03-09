Ohio plastic surgeon accused of drugging, then sexually assaulting women while they were unconscious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the arrest of a plastic surgeon who has offices in Toledo and Oregon, Ohio.

Dr. Manish Raj Gupta was arrested on Friday afternoon after agents searched his offices, and his home in Sylvania, Ohio.

According to the FBI, Dr. Gupta is charged with "illegally dispensing controlled substances, aggravated sexual abuse for rendering a person unconscious and then committing sex acts on that person, and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, involving the activities of illegally administering narcotics to women without their consent or knowledge, who were neither his patients nor receiving medical care from him, and then recording the commercial sex acts he committed on these unconscious women in various hotel rooms across the United States."

The recordings were reportedly located on electronic storage devices found in Dr. Gupta's desk at one of his medical offices in Toledo.

The FBI said the recordings, which have been viewed by investigators, "clearly depict not just the sexual activity and unconscious state of the women in them but also small cameras positioned around the room during the sex acts, Dr. Gupta’s face, and in one, a medical bag that he had employees ship, via Fed Ex, from his medical office to medical conferences outside of Ohio, before he traveled to those conferences. On one occasion, employees found a medical bag within his office containing sex toys, lubricant, plastic syringes, empty anesthesia bottles, and a tripod, among other items, believed to have been used to drug these women. "

The investigation concerning Dr. Gupta has revealed complaints on two websites that the FBI said serve as verification tools for women to stay safe in the world of online dating or where escorts and other women can share information about men who are dangerous.

The FBI said Dr. Gupta was known to travel at least yearly to medical conferences and investigators are aware the doctor traveled to Cleveland, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit and Colorado for those conferences.

Investigators said they are concerned there could be more victims.

If you feel you have been harmed as a result of possible criminal conduct by Dr. Gupta, you're asked to please contact law enforcement at ohiodoctortips@fbi.gov or call 216.622.6842.

Your identity will remain confidential.