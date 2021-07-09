Ohio pizza shop owner gives entire day’s profits to employees

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW)– The owner of a pizza shop in Findlay, Ohio gave his employees the entire day’s profits to show his appreciation for their hard work and loyalty.

Josh Elchert of Heavenly Pizza said he’s been lucky he hasn’t had to cut back on hours or limit the menu because of low staffing.

“We’ve all seen the ‘Help wanted’ signs everywhere and we’re not exempt of that. We’ve definitely been short staffed, but we’ve always had the employees to operate at a sustainable level,” he said in a Facebook video.

Monday was employee appreciation day and he was aiming for $40 to $50 an hour for his workers. Instead, the shop had 220 orders with $6,300 in sales and $1,200 in tips. He said the $7,500 equaled $78 an hour for his employees that day.