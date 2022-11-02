HARTVILLE, OHIO (WJW) — The Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market draws thousands of people year-round, for its unique vendors, events and dining. But on Veteran’s Day this year, the venue will be in the spotlight for something totally different.

An Ohio photographer will be offering free headshots to active-duty men and women and reservists transitioning into civilian jobs, including long-time veterans, as a way to thank them for their service on Nov. 11.

“They’re a lot older than most people [who are] just getting out of college, so they need all the things that can help them,” Eicher said.

Aaron Sattler, 51, knows all about change and potential challenges. He transitioned out of the Marine Corps and became a real estate agent with a professional presence.

“Coming out of that combat environment, there’s a lot more stresses involved and that shift into civilian life can be a lot more difficult. [Eicher] has given me a headshot, make me look a lot better. So I use that in a lot of my marketing,” Sattler said.

A recent survey from Jobvite found more than 40% of job recruiters said they formed a first impression through candidate photos.

“If it’s a good one, I think it’s 14-times more to be able to get a connection request. A lot of people are doing things online and connecting that way before even doing interviews or resumes,” Eicher said.” So I think it’s super important. It’s like your digital handshake.”

Eicher is good at helping people be themselves in front of the often-intimidating camera. Fox 8 first met him back in 2020 when he joined a nationwide campaign giving free headshots to laid off service workers at the height of the pandemic.

Eicher said he does this, “Just to give back to people that were out of jobs and out of work and needed something to pick them up and get them going again.”

Using some humor and a bit of coaching, his passion to give back continues.

“It’s not a cheap service so Andy is really offering a high value there,” Sattler said.

Eicher will be at the Hartville Marketplace lobby from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. All active-duty, reservists and long-time veterans who are interested in getting a free, professional headshot can head to the Andy Eicher Photography website.

Military Network Ohio will also be at the Hartville Marketplace to offer help with housing, healthcare and everyday needs for veterans.