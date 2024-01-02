*Attached video: How to protect your car from thieves

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Road rage is a feeling everyone has from time to time, but some Ohioans seem to have that feeling a little more often than others.

According to a new study on Forbes Advisor, Ohio is in the top 10 states with the worst road rage, sitting in the tenth spot.

According to the study, 76% of Ohio drivers said that another driver has honked at them in frustration, the fourth highest amount in the nation. 16.50% of Ohio drivers said that another driver has gotten out of their vehicle to yell at or fight with them and 19.50% said they experience road rage very frequently in the state.

Coming in at number one for the worst state with road rage is Arizona, followed by Rhode Island, West Virginia, Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Connecticut, Illinois, Texas and Ohio.

Ohio also ranked seventh worst for the percentage of drivers who said that another driver has cut them off on purpose at 51.5%. It also ranked eighth worst for the percentage of drivers who have been on the receiving end of rude or offensive gestures while driving at 63%.