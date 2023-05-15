*Attached video: Cleveland Metroparks hosts Children’s Fishing Derby

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A recent survey found the best-hidden beaches that families most want to visit this summer, and a Northeast Ohio spot made the list.

Familydestinationguide.com surveyed 3,000 adults in the United States based on age, gender, and geography. Coming in at number 79 on the list is Breakwater Beach at Geneva State Park.

According to the Geneva-on-the-Lake website, Breakwater Beach is great for swimming, hiking, biking, fishing, hunting, camping, archery, boating and more.

Check out the entire list of best ‘secret’ beaches to visit in the U.S.:

  1. Hawaii – Awahua Beach
  2. Florida – Shell Key Preserve
  3. Hawaii – Lanikai Beach
  4. Hawaii – Kauapea Beach
  5. New Jersey – Sedge Island
  6. Florida – Lovers Key State Park
  7. California – Salt Creek Beach
  8. California – Wildcat Beach
  9. Florida – Dry Tortugas National Park
  10. Florida – Boneyard Beach
  11. Hawaii – Gray’s Beach
  12. California – Hollywood Beach
  13. Florida – Navarre Beach
  14. Hawaii – Pa’ako Cove
  15. Virginia – Sandbridge Beach
  16. Texas – San Jose Island
  17. Florida – Crescent Beach
  18. South Carolina – Kiawah Island
  19. New York – Amsterdam Beach Preserve
  20. Alaska – Lowell Point Beach
  21. California – Enderts Beach
  22. California – Bowling Ball Beach
  23. Florida – Caladesi Island
  24. Georgia – Driftwood Beach
  25. California – Gray Whale Cove Beach
  26. North Carolina – Carova Beach
  27. Arizona – River Island State Park
  28. Texas – Rockport Beach
  29. Alabama – Dauphin Island
  30. North Carolina – Ocracoke Island
  31. Vermont – Crystal Lake
  32. Georgia – Cumberland Island
  33. California – Montaña de Oro State Park
  34. Pennsylvania – Raccoon Creek State Park
  35. California – Haskell’s Beach
  36. Maine – Roque Bluffs
  37. New Hampshire – Seabrook Beach
  38. Maryland – Assateague Island
  39. Arkansas – Lake Bennett
  40. New York – Orient Beach State Park
  41. Iowa – Rathbun Lake
  42. Montana – Flathead Lake
  43. Oregon – Gold Beach
  44. Alabama – Gulf Shores
  45. Wyoming – Leigh Lake
  46. New York – Chimney Bluffs
  47. Indiana – Dogtown Beach
  48. South Carolina – Harbor Island
  49. New Jersey – Pearl Beach
  50. Maine – Seawall Beach
  51. Massachusetts – Chatham Lighthouse Beach
  52. Michigan – Cherry Beach
  53. Rhode Island – Mansion Beach
  54. Illinois – Sunrise Beach
  55. Oregon – Bandon State Natural Area
  56. Florida – Cayo Costa State Park
  57. Maryland – Matoaka Beach
  58. Texas – Padre Island National Seashore
  59. Colorado – Sandbeach Lake
  60. West Virginia – Sutton Lake
  61. Minnesota – Black Beach
  62. South Carolina – Daufuskie Island
  63. Vermont – Alburgh Dunes State Park
  64. Florida – Camp Helen State Park
  65. South Carolina – Edisto Island
  66. New Hampshire – Jenness Beach
  67. North Dakota – Lake Sakakawea Beach
  68. Michigan – South Manitou Island
  69. Missouri – The Fugitive Beach
  70. Washington – Hole in the Wall Beach
  71. Tennessee – Percy Priest Lake
  72. Washington – Second Beach
  73. Oklahoma – Sunset Beach
  74. New Mexico – Tingley Beach
  75. Virginia – Cape Charles
  76. Kentucky – Nolin Lake State Park
  77. Oregon – Secret Beach
  78. Nevada – Secret Cove
  79. Ohio – Breakwater Beach
  80. Alaska – Kalifornsky Beach
  81. Nebraska – Lake Calamus
  82. Utah – Quail Creek Reservoir
  83. Delaware – Slaughter Beach
  84. Michigan – Sleeping Bear Dunes
  85. New Jersey – Gunnison Beach
  86. Wisconsin – Schoolhouse Beach
  87. Mississippi – Ship Island
  88. Alabama – Fort Morgan
  89. Louisiana – Holly Beach
  90. Massachusetts – Bound Brook Island Beach
  91. Arizona – Butcher Jones Beach
  92. Connecticut – Dubois Beach
  93. Kansas – Glen Elder State Park
  94. Alaska – Ninilchik Beach
  95. Mississippi – Presley’s Outing
  96. South Dakota – Newton Hills State Park
  97. Delaware – Pickering Beach
  98. Idaho – Evans Landing
  99. Arkansas – Greers Ferry Lake
  100. Delaware – Broadkill Beach

For more on the country’s top “Secret” beaches, click here.