Ohio officer rescues woman from sinking car

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Hartville police are acknowledging an officer who rescued a woman from a sinking vehicle.

Police say Officer Ken Hanket was driving Sunday morning on Sunnyside St. when he saw a car go left of center, over an embankment and into a retention pond.

Police say Officer Hanket called for backup and was in the water next to the driver “before she even knew what happened.”

“His response time was instant,” police wrote on the Hartville PD Facebook page.

“…he did not pause long enough to assess whether the vehicle was stable or could sink further, he did not know or think about the depth of the water, he saw a driver in distress and he acted, as we expect him to do.” Hartville village police chief larry dordea

According to police, who are pushing for funding for a new facility, this illustrated one of the reasons they need one.

Because their current facility doesn’t have a locker room, Officer Hanket had to stay in his wet and cold clothes until he could get home to change, which took him out of service for at least 90 minutes.

“Think about what a decent facility would have meant to this hero on this day,” wrote Police Chief Larry Dordea.

An income tax levy to help pay for a new facility failed on Nov. 2.

Chief Dordea is encouraging citizens to learn more at a Hartville Village Council Finance Committee meeting on Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.