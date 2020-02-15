Ohio officer rescues injured bald eagle

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WJW) — Thanks to the quick response of a wildlife officer, an injured bald eagle is receiving the care it needs at an Ohio rehabilitation center.

According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ross County Wildlife Officer Bob Nelson was notified by a volunteer hunter education instructor about the injured bird earlier this week.

The eagle, likely 4 or 5-years-old, had suffered spinal injuries.

It is currently under the care of the Glen Helen Raptor Center in Yellow Springs.

The ODW applauds Officer Nelson for quickly responding and helping rescue the eagle.

