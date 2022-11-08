**Related video above: What’s being done ahead of Election Day to keep your vote safe.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Vote Tuesday, get a sticker … and the knowledge you exercised your constitutional rights.

With hundreds of races, issues and levies on ballots across Northeast Ohio, it’s important voters go into their polling place not only knowing about the major statewide races, but those that are more local.

So, what are we voting for in November 2022?

At the top of the Ohio candidates list, there’s current Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vying for another gubernatorial term against former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

For Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, it’s Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan from the state’s 13th Congressional District against venture capitalist and Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance.

Recently-elected Shontel Brown is the Democrat running against Republican Eric Brewer for the U.S. House in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.

In Lorain County, voters are considering four levies, including Issue 10 looking to renew a reported $51.01 a year per $100,000 of home valuation that would continue to fund programs at Lorain County Community College.

Cuyahoga County voters are looking at replacing a levy for Cleveland Metroparks Park District (Tax Levy 5, 27 cents for each $100,000 of valuation for 10 years) and also renewing one for the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority (Tax Levy 6, property tax of $13 per $100,000 for five years).

Find out about other local levies and issues in a sample ballot right here.

Find your polling location, open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, right here. Check back here for when the results start rolling in Tuesday.