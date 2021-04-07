Ohio neighborhood schedules search party for ‘Big Squirrel’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “Together we will find Big Squirrel.”

That’s the promise on a flyer posted around the Clintonville neighborhood announcing a search party for Wednesday.

Big Squirrel is described on the flyer as, “An elusive brown squirrel seen in the area. Not a raccoon. Not a red squirrel. Definitely not a beaver. A big brown squirrel.”

The search party is scheduled to meet at Clinton-Como Park Playground at 6 p.m.

“We will not harm or capture it,” the flyer states. “We just want to get a good look!”

“Brown, round ears. Shy, not aggressive. Not tall, not fat. Twice the size of a regular squirrel!” the poster says.

The person who put up the sign takes it seriously enough to have taken out an email address for sightings: bigsquirrelwatch@gmail.com.