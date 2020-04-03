1  of  2
Ohio National Guard to support Ashtabula County hospitals, step in if they become overwhelmed

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — After being activated in Ohio, the Ohio National Guard will support local hospital care for COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, according to a press release.

According to the release, the National Guard will work with the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency to support University Hospitals in Geneva and Conneaut and Ashtabula County Medical Center in the city of Ashtabula.

The National Guard will provide engineering expertise and report back to the state and governor on recommendations and an an assessment of health concerns and needs.

ONG will create a backup plan, so that if hospitals become overwhelmed, they can ensure any Ohioan who needs medical care will receive it.

