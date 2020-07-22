Ohio National Guard soldier training at Camp Perry near Port Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio National Guard soldier has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ohio National Guard told FOX 8 a member of the Ohio Army National Guard’s 112th Transportation Battalion, based in North Canton, who was taking part in annual training at Camp Perry Joint Training Center near Port Clinton tested positive for the virus.

The soldier has been taken off-site for quarantine, but is not in the hospital. Another soldier who may have been exposed is in isolation at Camp Perry for 14 days.

“While the 112th was following proper state and military safety guidelines prior to the positive case, social distancing and sanitation measures have been increased to further ensure the safety of the approximately 180 members who are still training,” the National Guard said.

The following is being done:

Contact is being reduced and limited to small groups.

Training is being held outdoors whenever possible.

Health and wellness checks are being conducted daily.

