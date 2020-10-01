Ohio National Guard members will conduct coronavirus testing on students at Kent State University

Editor’s Note: The video above is about an uptick in coronavirus cases on the Kent State campus.

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University is working with the state to bring the Ohio Pandemic Testing Team to campus, due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

The team of Ohio National Guard medics will conduct free testing, but not for everyone.

According to the University, a select group of high-risk students will be tested Friday afternoon.

In a notice to staff and students, Interim Dean for Graduate Studies Manfred van Dulmen, Ph.D. addressed the concern some have by having Ohio National Guard members on campus.

“I understand the sensitivity about the Ohio National Guard’s presence on campus and the uncomfortable reminder it may be to some in our community. This offer by the state to provide large-scale testing to curb the spread of COVID-19 is far different from the events that led to the National Guard being on campus on May 4, 1970. “ Interim Dean for Graduate Studies Manfred van Dulmen, Ph.D.

Four Kent State students were killed and nine others were wounded when they were shot by Ohio National Guard members on May 4, 1970, during a protest.

The University says it is part of their continued strategy to stop the spread of the virus.

The notice says faculty and staff representatives were consulted and agreed that testing a large number of students at one time would be helpful in their mitigation efforts.

They say more testing opportunities for students, faculty, and staff will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kent State reports 31 new cases in their last update.

In recent weeks, dozens of students have had to quarantine due to exposure.