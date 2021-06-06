Ohio National Guard honors FOX 8 for ‘outstanding’ coverage of mass vaccination site

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio National Guard is honoring some of Cleveland’s Own.

On Sunday, the Ohio National Guard presented certificates of appreciation to both FOX 8 News and our reporter Alex Stokes for all the stories she and other FOX 8 reporters have done to highlight the efforts at the Wolstein Center’s mass vaccination site.

Alex was honored for her “outstanding professionalism and loyalty” over the last 3 months.

FOX 8 reporter Maia Belay will also be receiving a certificate for her coverage.

