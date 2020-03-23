Ohio National Guard helps out at Cleveland food bank during coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Dozens of members of the Ohio National Guard are in Cleveland Monday morning to help during the coronavirus crisis.

Sixty members will be at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to assist with food distribution.

“We are grateful that the Governor responded to our request via the Ohio Association of Food Banks so quickly. Our task list is starting to build – supplementing our volunteers in repack packing emergency food boxes and bags for our BackPacks for Kids program; utilizing their skills in the warehouse; possibly delivering meals and so many other jobs that need to be done,” the food bank said.

Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine activated 300 members of the Ohio National Guard.

They will be supporting the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks at locations throughout Ohio.