Ohio National Guard expanding its support during COVID-19 response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- The Ohio National Guard is expanding its support during the COVID-19 response, following a request from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

According to a press release, the National Guard will help determine the infrastructure required to meet Ohio's increased need for medical facilities.

In partnership with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, the Ohio National Guard will assess potential sites for alternate medical facilities.

A variety of sites will be assessed including unused state-owned facilities, commercial buildings, hotels and dorms. The assessment will allow Gov. DeWine and other state

officials to evaluate how to expand medical capacity around Ohio, the National Guard said.

**More on how hotels could help in the video, above**

The Ohio National Guard has already been assisting in COVID-19 response efforts by helping at Northeast Ohio food banks.