RITTMAN, Ohio — The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday to honor and remember fallen military members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The 2022 Memorial Day Commemoration ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the cemetery’s main flagpole and will feature a battlefield cross presentation, a moment of silence, rifle volleys and the playing of Taps.

Cemetery Director Daniel Williams; Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose; and the 555th Honors Detachment will be in attendance.