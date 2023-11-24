*The above video shows Browns fans celebrating another last-second win recently*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Half of the high school football players who are finalists for the 2023 Ohio Mr. Football Award are from Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced the eight finalists, four of whom hail from NE Ohio. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Here are the finalists. Each NE Ohio player’s resume is provided by the OPSWA:

Marquise Davis, Cleveland Heights, RB, junior

Davis was the Northeast Lakes District Offensive Player of the Year. Davis rushed for 2,087 yards and 32 touchdowns. The Tigers (9-1) also used him as a safety and linebacker hybrid. He had 55 solo tackles. Davis is a Power Five prospect with scholarship offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, and USC, to name a few.

Jack “Poochie” Snyder, Canton South, QB, senior

Snyder completed 73 percent of his passes for 3,288 yards, and 36 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,524 yards at 11.0 a carry and 15 touchdowns. Snyder helped (14-0) Canton South get to the state semifinal for the first time in program history. He committed to Division I FCS Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

Danny Stoddard, Medina, QB, senior

Stoddard led the Bees to a regional final appearance and a 10-4 record. He completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,497 yards, and 50 touchdowns. Stoddard also rushed for 870 yards and 13 touchdowns. The college offers are from Maine, Eastern Illinois, Dayton, and Findlay.

Ryan Montgomery, Findlay, QB, junior

Montgomery has scholarship offers from Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and South Carolina. Montgomery is the nation’s No. 15 quarterback per the 247Sports rankings. He also won the QB accuracy challenge at Under Armour’s Future 50 camp in June and is the younger brother of Luke, also a high-profile recruit now at Ohio State as an offensive lineman.

Other finalists from around Ohio include:

Bradyn Fleharty, Hilliard Bradley, QB, senior

Jordan Marshall, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, RB, senior

Dominic Purcell, Columbus Bishop Watterson, LB, senior

Rashid SeSay, West Muskingum, RB, senior