Ohio moves to let college athletes make money through endorsements

Ohio State University Athletics Director Gene Smith discusses his support for legislation that would allow athletes at Ohio colleges to earn compensation through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. At rear left is bill sponsor state Sen. Niraj Antani, a suburban Dayton Republican. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House is expected to approve a fast-tracked bill that would give college athletes in the state the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Sen. Niraj Antani is a Republican from suburban Dayton.

He announced the legislation last month at Ohio State University.

The Senate passed the legislation last week and the House was expected to approve it Thursday, a day after it was voted out of committee.

The measure prevents universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance.