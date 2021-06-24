Ohio moves to let college athletes make money through endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House is expected to approve a fast-tracked bill that would give college athletes in the state the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.
Sen. Niraj Antani is a Republican from suburban Dayton.
He announced the legislation last month at Ohio State University.
The Senate passed the legislation last week and the House was expected to approve it Thursday, a day after it was voted out of committee.
The measure prevents universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance.