Ohio mother sentenced for killing 6-year-old son

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who died when she tried to abandon him and his two older siblings at a park was sentenced Monday to life in prison.

Brittany Gosney must serve 21 years before she will become eligible for parole and will have to register as a violent offender.

The 29-year-old Middletown resident had pleaded guilty last month to murder and two counts of felony child endangerment in the Feb. 26 death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson.

James Hutchinson (Credit: Middletown Police Department)

Authorities have said Gosney drove Hutchinson and his two siblings to the park on Feb. 26, where she planned to abandon them. Hutchinson died after he grabbed for a door on his mother’s vehicle and was dragged.