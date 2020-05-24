Ohio mother charged in drowning death of 7-year-old son

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio mother has been charged in the drowning death of her 7-year-old son.

Columbus police told our sister station WCMH that they responded to the 2400 block of Azelda Street around 8:20 p.m. Saturday for reports that a child had drowned.

When officers arrived on scene they found Fabian Maldonado-Cortez, 7, unresponsive. Police administered CPR to the boy until medics arrived.

Maldonado-Cortez was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy’s mother, Oneida Maldonado-Cortez, 24, has reportedly been charged with murder.

His stepfather, Jose Santos, 37, was charged with endangering children.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).