Ohio mom of 5 killed in fiery crash involving Tesla

WITHAMSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a Tesla died in fiery crash near Cincinnati Monday morning after going off the side of the road and hitting a boulder and two trees.

Another driver told a 911 operator he heard an explosion and saw the fire quickly grow but was unable to get near the burning car early Monday.

Firefighters told WCPO-TV that the Tesla’s battery technology complicated their efforts to put out the fire.

According to Mason City School District, Christy Corder was killed in the crash. She leaves behind 5 children. The school district posted the following on their Facebook page: “Our Comet community is mourning the death of a Mason Mom of 5 who died in a car crash this morning. We are heartbroken for the Corder family and know that they are in need of our love, prayers and respect for their privacy. They are devastated by this sudden and immense loss, and will share details about arrangements once those are known.”

A GoFund Me has been set up for her family.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has investigated a series of fires in Tesla vehicles. It said this year that high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose safety risks to first responders after crashes.