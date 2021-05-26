Ohio mom found not guilty after leaving kids in motel while she worked

Shaina Bell's story gained a lot of attention from across the country, with people donating over $100,000 to an online fundraiser for her family

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother charged after leaving her children alone in a Liberty motel room while she was at work was found not guilty of child endangering charges.

Shaina Bell was found not guilty after a pretrial hearing in Girard Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

Bell was arrested at Little Caesars, where she worked, after officers reported finding her children — ages 9, 7 and 3 — alone at Motel 6, where they had been living. The charges came after the children’s father called police.

Bell said she felt that her daughter was old enough to be alone with the other children and that she worked right down the street.

Her story gained a lot of attention from across the country, with people donating over $100,000 to an online fundraiser for her family.

She told our sister-station WKBN in February that she was going to use that money to buy a house and provide for her children.