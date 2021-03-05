Ohio mom, boyfriend charged in death of 6-year-old boy allegedly dragged, dumped

James Hutchinson, 6 (left), Brittany Gosney, 29 (top right), and James Hamilton, 42 (bottom right). Courtesy: Middletown Police Dept. via Twitter

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP/WJW) — An Ohio woman accused of trying to abandon her 6-year-old son at a park, dragging him as she drove away and later dumping his body in the Ohio River has been indicted on 16 counts, including murder and corpse abuse.

Butler County court records listed no attorney for 29-year-old Brittany Gosney, of Middletown.

Authorities say she told investigators her son, James Hutchinson, was killed at a park in southern Preble County when he grabbed for a vehicle door and was dragged as she drove away.

Police believe Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, dumped the body into the river last weekend.

They were indicted Friday.

According to WLWT, Hamilton was indicted on three counts kidnapping, abduction, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

The child’s body hasn’t been found. The City of Middletown said Friday the search for the body of James Hutchinson will resume Sunday.

