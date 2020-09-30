Ohio minimum wage scheduled to increase in 2021, here’s what you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, 2021 to $8.80 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.40 per hour for tipped employees.

According to a press release from the state, the minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $323,000 per year.

The current 2020 Ohio minimum wage is $8.70 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.35 for tipped employees.

“The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation. The state minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers for the 12-month period prior to September,” said officials.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $250,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2021, and for 14 and 15 year olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change.

