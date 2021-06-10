Ohio medical marijuana: 3 new conditions approved to receive it

(AP/WJW)- The Ohio State Medical Board approved petitions to make three new conditions eligible for patients to receive medical marijuana.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Huntington’s disease, terminal illness and spasticity were added to the list of qualifying medical marijuana conditions on Wednesday.

To be approved, petitions must show evidence that the drug can be used to treat or alleviate the disease or condition and that it has the support of physicians.

Earlier this year, the Ohio Medical Board’s marijuana committee determined that arthritis, chronic migraines and complex regional pain syndrome fall into the existing category of chronic or intractable pain.

In April, the board voted to more than double the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in response to complaints by patients about lack of access and expense.

Here is the full list of qualifying medical conditions:

AIDS

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Alzheimer’s disease

cachexia

cancer

chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Crohn’s disease

epilepsy or another seizure disorder

fibromyalgia

glaucoma

hepatitis C

inflammatory bowel disease

multiple sclerosis

pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable

Parkinson’s disease

positive status for HIV

post-traumatic stress disorder

sickle cell anemia

spinal cord disease or injury

Tourette’s syndrome

traumatic brain injury

ulcerative colitis

The first Ohio dispensaries opened in January 2019. More than 155,000 people have purchased medical pot since then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.