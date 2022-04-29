CLEVELAND (WJW)– The May 3 primary election in Ohio features the race for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as several Northeast Ohio school levies.
When are the polls open:
Early voting is available at your local boards of elections from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29. Early voting continues April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Polling locations are open on May 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where to vote:
The Ohio Secretary of State’s website lets you search for your polling location. First, click on your county, then enter your address.
The races:
The offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee will not appear on the primary election ballot, per a March 23 directive from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. This is because of the ongoing legal issues surrounding redistricting maps.
The major races are as follows:
- Democratic gubernatorial candidates:
- John Cranley
- Nan Whaley
- Republican gubernatorial candidates:
- Joe Blystone
- Mike DeWine
- Ron Hood
- Jim Renacci
- Democratic Senate candidates:
- Morgan Harper
- Traci Johnson
- Tim Ryan
- Republican Senate candidates:
- Matt Dolan
- Mike Gibbons
- Josh Mandel
- Neil Patel
- Mark Pukita
- Jane Timken
- JD Vance
The issues:
- Cuyahoga County
- North Royalton tax levy for emergency medical services
- Geauga County
- Chardon Township tax levy for streets, roads and bridges
- Claridon Township tax levy for streets, roads and bridges
- Lake County
- Kirtland Local School District tax levy
- Willoughby-Eastlake City School District tax levy
- Lorain County
- Avon income tax
- Amherst Exempted Village School District tax levy
- Clearview Local School Distr5ict tax levy
- North Ridge City School District tax levy
- Medina County
- Black River Local School District tax levy
- Brunswick City School District tax levy
- Medina County Health District tax levy
- Montville Township tax levy for streets, ditches and bridges
- Portage County
- Mantua income ta
- Aurora tax levy for emergency equipment
- Brimfield Township police and EMS tax levy
- Paris Township tax levy for fire protection
- Rootstown Local School District tax levy
- Stark County
- Alliance City School District tax levy
- Marlington Local School District tax levy
- Tuscarawas Township tax levy for fire and EMS
- Washington Township tax levy for fire and EMS
- Summit County
- Green Local School District bond issue
- Clinton tax levy for fire and EMS
- Cuyahoga Falls City School District tax levy
- Hudson City School District
- Mogadore tax levy for fire protection
- Munroe Falls tax levy for fire or EMS
- Northfield Center tax levy for fire and EMS
- Norton tax levy to maintain buildings and supply the police
- Richfield Township tax levy for streets, roads and bridges
- Sagamore Hills tax ley for fire and EMS
- Springfield Township tax levy for police protection
- Wayne County
- Chippewa Local School District income tax and tax levy