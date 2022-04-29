CLEVELAND (WJW)– The May 3 primary election in Ohio features the race for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as several Northeast Ohio school levies.

When are the polls open:

Early voting is available at your local boards of elections from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29. Early voting continues April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polling locations are open on May 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where to vote:

The Ohio Secretary of State’s website lets you search for your polling location. First, click on your county, then enter your address.

The races:

The offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee will not appear on the primary election ballot, per a March 23 directive from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. This is because of the ongoing legal issues surrounding redistricting maps.

The major races are as follows:

Democratic gubernatorial candidates: John Cranley Nan Whaley

Republican gubernatorial candidates: Joe Blystone Mike DeWine Ron Hood Jim Renacci

Democratic Senate candidates: Morgan Harper Traci Johnson Tim Ryan

Republican Senate candidates: Matt Dolan Mike Gibbons Josh Mandel Neil Patel Mark Pukita Jane Timken JD Vance



The issues:

Cuyahoga County North Royalton tax levy for emergency medical services

Geauga County Chardon Township tax levy for streets, roads and bridges Claridon Township tax levy for streets, roads and bridges

Lake County Kirtland Local School District tax levy Willoughby-Eastlake City School District tax levy

Lorain County Avon income tax Amherst Exempted Village School District tax levy Clearview Local School Distr5ict tax levy North Ridge City School District tax levy

Medina County Black River Local School District tax levy Brunswick City School District tax levy Medina County Health District tax levy Montville Township tax levy for streets, ditches and bridges

Portage County Mantua income ta Aurora tax levy for emergency equipment Brimfield Township police and EMS tax levy Paris Township tax levy for fire protection Rootstown Local School District tax levy

Stark County Alliance City School District tax levy Marlington Local School District tax levy Tuscarawas Township tax levy for fire and EMS Washington Township tax levy for fire and EMS

Summit County Green Local School District bond issue Clinton tax levy for fire and EMS Cuyahoga Falls City School District tax levy Hudson City School District Mogadore tax levy for fire protection Munroe Falls tax levy for fire or EMS Northfield Center tax levy for fire and EMS Norton tax levy to maintain buildings and supply the police Richfield Township tax levy for streets, roads and bridges Sagamore Hills tax ley for fire and EMS Springfield Township tax levy for police protection

Wayne County Chippewa Local School District income tax and tax levy

