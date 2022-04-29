CLEVELAND (WJW)– The May 3 primary election in Ohio features the race for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as several Northeast Ohio school levies.

When are the polls open:

Early voting is available at your local boards of elections from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29. Early voting continues April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polling locations are open on May 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where to vote:

The Ohio Secretary of State’s website lets you search for your polling location. First, click on your county, then enter your address.

The races:

The offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee will not appear on the primary election ballot, per a March 23 directive from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. This is because of the ongoing legal issues surrounding redistricting maps.

The major races are as follows:

  • Democratic gubernatorial candidates:
    • John Cranley
    • Nan Whaley
  • Republican gubernatorial candidates:
    • Joe Blystone
    • Mike DeWine
    • Ron Hood
    • Jim Renacci
  • Democratic Senate candidates:
    • Morgan Harper
    • Traci Johnson
    • Tim Ryan
  • Republican Senate candidates:
    • Matt Dolan
    • Mike Gibbons
    • Josh Mandel
    • Neil Patel
    • Mark Pukita
    • Jane Timken
    • JD Vance

The issues:

  • Cuyahoga County
    • North Royalton tax levy for emergency medical services
  • Geauga County
    • Chardon Township tax levy for streets, roads and bridges
    • Claridon Township tax levy for streets, roads and bridges
  • Lake County
    • Kirtland Local School District tax levy
    • Willoughby-Eastlake City School District tax levy
  • Lorain County
    • Avon income tax
    • Amherst Exempted Village School District tax levy
    • Clearview Local School Distr5ict tax levy
    • North Ridge City School District tax levy
  • Medina County
    • Black River Local School District tax levy
    • Brunswick City School District tax levy
    • Medina County Health District tax levy
    • Montville Township tax levy for streets, ditches and bridges
  • Portage County
    • Mantua income ta
    • Aurora tax levy for emergency equipment
    • Brimfield Township police and EMS tax levy
    • Paris Township tax levy for fire protection
    • Rootstown Local School District tax levy
  • Stark County
    • Alliance City School District tax levy
    • Marlington Local School District tax levy
    • Tuscarawas Township tax levy for fire and EMS
    • Washington Township tax levy for fire and EMS
  • Summit County
    • Green Local School District bond issue
    • Clinton tax levy for fire and EMS
    • Cuyahoga Falls City School District tax levy
    • Hudson City School District
    • Mogadore tax levy for fire protection
    • Munroe Falls tax levy for fire or EMS
    • Northfield Center tax levy for fire and EMS
    • Norton tax levy to maintain buildings and supply the police
    • Richfield Township tax levy for streets, roads and bridges
    • Sagamore Hills tax ley for fire and EMS
    • Springfield Township tax levy for police protection
  • Wayne County
    • Chippewa Local School District income tax and tax levy