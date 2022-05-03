(In the video player above: Watch the GOP Senate debate hosted by FOX 8 News.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The race to fill Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman takes a big step forward on Tuesday with the primary.

The AP called U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan as the winner of the Democratic nomination early in the evening. He faced activist Traci Johnson and consumer protection attorney Morgan Harper. Returns as of 8 p.m. showed Ryan with 74% of the vote.

While polls just a month ago had businessman Mike Gibbons leading with former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel close behind, the race among the seven Republican candidates shifted after former President Donald Trump made his endorsement. Despite the urging of high-level GOP members in Ohio, Trump put his name behind venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” writer J.D. Vance. Ohio State Sen. Matt Dolan has also been surging in the pools.

Also in the race are former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, businessman Neil Patel and entrepreneur Mark Pukita.

With 49 precincts reporting for Republican nomination for U.S. Senate:

Dolan 23%

Gibbons 15%

Mandell 22%

Timken 10%

Vance 25%

