CLEVELAND (WJW)– At times, it looked like the May primary would be delayed as politicians deadlocked on redrawing the state’s congressional districts.

But the election moved forward with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They close at 7:30 p.m.

Some voters in Cuyahoga County experienced issues with the check-in process in the morning. The ballot scanners remained operational.

The major races are as follows:

Democratic gubernatorial candidates: John Cranley Nan Whaley

Republican gubernatorial candidates: Joe Blystone Mike DeWine Ron Hood Jim Renacci

Democratic Senate candidates: Morgan Harper Traci Johnson Tim Ryan

Republican Senate candidates: Matt Dolan Mike Gibbons Josh Mandel Neil Patel Mark Pukita Jane Timken JD Vance



Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest election results.