CLEVELAND (WJW) — Voters are deciding Tuesday who will appear as Republican and Democratic candidates on November’s ballot in the race for Ohio governor.

Much of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s first term was marked by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s one of the talking points used by challenger former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci. They also face former Ohio Rep. Ron Hood and businessman Joe Blystone.

On the Democratic side, it’s former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley against former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.