Ohio man wins national beard competition

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley man is putting Fairborn on the map by taking home the top prize in his category in a national beard competition.

Corey Giehl of Fairborn has pretty much always had a beard since he could grow one, but in the last few years, it’s won him some titles while also raising money for charity.



“I started going whaler last October as a challenge and I kind of stuck with it. I’ve been on a winning streak,” says Corey.

Known as “Ghost” for his white beard, he’s part of the Beard Mobb Club. He recently took home the blue ribbon in the biggest beard and mustache competition in the U.S.

“I placed first in the whaler category, which is how you see my beard with no mustache,” describes Giehl. “I have to stay right under 12 inches in competitions.”

As top whaler in the 2021 National Beard and Mustache Championships held in Scranton, Pennsylvania, it’s taken time, trims and serious grooming for his beard to get to this point.

“I use products every day. I’m a girl when it comes to my beard. I’ll admit it. I was fluffing my beard up when I was coming here. I use Big Sexy Beard brand and Honest Amish in the beard,” says Giehl.

It’s not just for looks, money from beard and mustache competitions goes to charity. Money from this year’s national championship benefits Camp Freedom, the Women’s Resource Center, and Direct Relief.

“The winning is nice. The trophies are nice. But knowing you’re out here changing people’s lives that don’t have a chance or down on their luck, you know, and I’ve been there myself, so it really means a lot to be able to help people. That’s the best thing about it all,” said Giehl.

Giehl says in 2020 the Beard Mobb Club raised about $100,000 for charity. This year, they’ve raised around $60,000-70,000 so far.