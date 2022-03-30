NORWALK, Ohio (WJW)– The Norwalk man who claimed his dog shot itself in the face was sentenced to jailtime on Tuesday.

Jonathan George, 32, pleaded no contest to animal cruelty. According to the Norwalk Municipal Court, he was ordered to pay $241 in costs and fines, and 90 days in jail.

The charge stemmed from a bizarre incident in August that resulted in a Lula, a 4-year-old boxer, losing an eye.

“(He) said his dog shot itself and he trained the dog to bring a gun to him,” Norwalk Police Captain Jim Fulton told FOX 8 News on Sept. 1. “The dog had the gun in its mouth when it went off accidentally. The officers didn’t believe that story.”

Fulton said George later admitted he was trying to unload his gun when he accidentally shot the dog in the jaw.

“If that’s true or not, or he pointed at the dog and squeezed the trigger, we don’t know,” Fulton said. “His BAC was 1.7, so that’s a little over twice the legal limit for driving. Shouldn’t be drinking and handling firearms bottom line.”