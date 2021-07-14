Ohio man sentenced for killing friend, dismembering his body then faking suicide note

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio man was sentenced for killing and dismembering a friend he had been staying with in 2020, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday.

According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, Michael Thomas Dixon, 41, of Laurelville, Ohio, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for shooting and killing James T. Whitaker, 56, in July 2020.

Authorities said Dixon then faked a suicide note and dismembered and burned the victim’s body “in an attempt to conceal the crime.”

In May 2021, a jury in Hocking County, Ohio, found Dixon guilty of the following: two counts of murder, each with a firearm specification; one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification; seven counts of tampering with evidence; one count of gross abuse of a corpse; and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

“By murdering and then dismembering his victim in an attempt to evade authorities, this defendant showed a complete disregard for life – it’s fitting that he will now spend the rest of his miserable life in prison,” Yost said in the release.