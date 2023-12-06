Editor’s Note: The video above is about anti-semitic fliers in Northeast Ohio.

WASHINGTON (WJW) – A Springfield, Ohio, man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for committing federal hate crimes targeting and attacking Haitian nationals residing in the area.

Izaye Eubanks, 22, pleaded guilty in August, according to a press release.

It says Eubanks admitted to committing hate crimes against at least eight Haitian nationals.

According to court documents, in January and February, Eubanks committed various assaults, robberies and a carjacking of Haitian individuals specifically because of the victims’ actual and perceived national origin.

Eubanks would travel throughout Springfield looking for individuals he believed were from Haiti and then attack them, usually by punching them and knocking them to the ground before robbing them.

Investigators say he also coordinated attacks involving other individuals.

“Hate and discrimination have never had a place in our society. As today’s significant prison sentence shows, they have no place today,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio. “We will continue to prosecute hate crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”